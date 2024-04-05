Dems Introduce Bill to Name Prison After Donald Trump, Miles from Mar-a-Lago

Seven House Republicans proposed a bill last week to rename the DC Metro area’s Dulles Airport after former President Donald Trump, the first former president in US history to face criminal charges (currently 88 charges remain).

The bill was filed by Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (PA), with six Republican co-sponsors: Reps. Andrew Ogles and Chuck Fleischmann (TN), Michael Waltz (FL), Paul A. Gosar (AZ), Barry Moore (AL) and Troy E. Nehls (TX).

Today, two Democratic Congressmen, Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) and Jared Moskowitz (D-FL), introduced a bill to rename a federal prison in Miami, Florida, proposing to change its name to the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.

Note: Miami is 72 miles south of Trump’s residency/resort Mar-a-Lago.

As seen below, CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane broke the news with the caption, “There it is.”

There it is:



Rep Gerry Connolly (D-VA), Rep Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) introduce bill to change the name of the federal prison in Miami, Florida to the Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution



Days after House GOP members offered bill to rename Dulles Airport for Trump — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) April 5, 2024

The proposed legislation says: “Any reference in any law, regulation, map, document, paper, or other record of the United States to the institution referred to in subsection (a) shall be considered to be a reference to the ‘’Donald J. Trump Federal Correctional Institution.’”

The chances of either measure passing the House are incredibly slim, but if either did, it would have to make it through the Senate and get the signature of Trump’s 2024 presidential opponent, President Joe Biden.