U.S. Senator Rips MAGA Colleague Marsha Blackburn, ‘How Did You Vote?’

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) who is running for re-election against Democratic Tennessee State Representative Gloria Johnson, told constituents on X to “RT if you want President Biden to build the wall and SECURE the border.”

How did you vote on the bipartisan bill invest $20B in border security and give the president the emergency power to shut down the border?



hint: you voted no because Trump told Republicans he wanted the border a mess because it would help him in the election. https://t.co/h7dOZIRX6c — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 5, 2024

Blackburn’s congressional colleague, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), replied: “How did you vote on the bipartisan bill invest $20B in border security and give the president the emergency power to shut down the border? Hint: you voted no because Trump told Republicans he wanted the border a mess because it would help him in the election.”

Murphy co-sponsored the bipartisan bill border bill he references, with Republican Senator James Lankford (OK), Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management.

A popular commentator told me flat out, if you try to move a bill that solves the border crisis during this presidential year, I’ll do whatever I can to destroy you. Because I don’t want you to solve this during the presidential election. –@SenatorLankfordpic.twitter.com/eAcqp9S4Cg — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) April 1, 2024

When presenting the bill on the Senate floor, as seen above, Lankford said a popular commentator “told me flat out… without knowing any contents of the bill… ‘if you try to move a bill that solves the border crisis during this presidential year, I’ll do whatever I can to destroy you. Because I do not want you to solve this during the presidential election.'”

Lankford added: “By the way, they have been faithful to their promise and have done everything they can to destroy me.” The Oklahoma County Republican Party censured Lankford over his work on the failed border security deal.