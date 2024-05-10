Trump Says Kennedy Is Lying: “RFK’s Views on Vaccines Are Fake”

Donald Trump yesterday dropped a video (below) warning Republicans who live and die by “don’t comply” not to worship false political idols like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

The former president and presumptive GOP presidential nominee has got wind that some conservatives are considering a vote for the independent presidential candidate RFK Jr, who they believe — despite his insider pedigree — is an anti-establishment figure.

Don’t be fooled, Trump raged, by RFK Jr. — especially by his anti-vax claims and other views that make the nephew of the 35th U.S. President, famously a Democrat, seem like a conservative.

“He’s not a Republican, so don’t think you’re gonna vote for him and feel good,” Trump told those voters who may be wavering. “He’s more liberal than anybody running on the Democrat side,” Trump said.

(Trump paid RFK little mind earlier in the campaign, evidently believing that if he were to play spoiler, Kennedy would take votes from Joe Biden — a scenario that has become less certain.)

Trump claimed Kennedy disavowed his (attractive-to-some) anti-vax credentials on a recent TV show, asserting that Kennedy said on air “that vaccines are fine. He’s all for them. And that’s what he said. And for those of you who want to vote because you think he’s an anti-vaxxer — he’s not really an anti-vaxxer. That’s only his political moment. He said it the other night: He’s okay with the vaccine.”

Kennedy has said in testimony before Congress that he is not strictly anti-vax, while still questioning much of the accepted science on common vaccinations.

Trump, of course, once routinely bragged about how quickly and effectively he facilitated, as president, Operation Warp Speed — the program that resulted in COVID vaccines widely credited with bringing an end to the pandemic.