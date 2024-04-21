Pro-Trump Activist Collecting Signatures for Cornel West at Rally

At yesterday’s Trump rally in North Carolina, which the presumptive GOP presidential nominee had to miss due to weather, was pro-Trump activist Scott Presler, co-founder of the organization Gays for Trump.

As seen in the video below, Presler (in the “free thinker” black t-shirt) engaged Trump supporters at the rally and asked for their signatures to get Cornel West — a philosopher, author, and Princeton University Professor Emeritus who is running for the presidency as an independent — on the North Carolina election ballot.

Presler explains why he’s collecting signatures for a candidate running against Trump. “This takes away votes from Joe Biden,” Presler says, asserting that West “is the leftist Marxist that if we get on the ballot, it could take a percentage point away from Joseph Biden.”

Pro-Trump activist Scott Presler is at the Trump rally in NC today collecting signatures to get Cornel West on the ballot, which he says will take away votes from Biden pic.twitter.com/WKG5qP3wTg — Isaac Arnsdorf (@iarnsdorf) April 20, 2024

An independent candidate seeking to get on North Carolina’s general election ballot “must submit a petition containing signatures equaling at least 2 percent of the total votes cast for governor in the last general election” — that’s 83,188 signatures — and submit the petition no later than Friday, August 2.

Cornel West is currently on the November ballot in four states: South Carolina, Utah, Alaska and Oregon. His vice presidential running mate is Melina Abdullah, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter.

As seen below, Presler also stopped by the Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, Virginia for the Showmasters Gun Show where he was registering voters.

So nice to see @SebGorka at the Dulles Expo Center for the Showmasters Gun Show.



We must register voters at every gun show in America.



CC: @ShowmastersGuns pic.twitter.com/po9gxhscBF — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) April 19, 2024

“We must register voters at every gun show in America,” Presler said at the show, contending that “one-third of Pennsylvania hunters are not registered nor are 40 percent of Wisconsin hunters.” Presler pleaded: “Literally, gun owners and hunters could save Western civilization and our great country.”