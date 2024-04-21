MAGA Congresswoman Mocked For Anti-Foreign Flag Bill, “That’s Against the Rules”

U.S. Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL) voted against House Speaker Mike Johnson‘s foreign aid plan yesterday and objects to her colleagues celebrating the passing of the Ukrainian aid bill in the chamber by waving Ukrainian flags. She wrote: “Watching American representatives pass out & wave Ukrainian flags in the United States House of Representatives chamber infuriated me.”

Cammack announced on Sunday that she is drafting legislation “that will prohibit the display of foreign nations’ flags on the House floor. If there is one room in our country that should only have the American flag present, it is this room.”

Cammack’s Democratic colleagues are mocking her attempt and hypocrisy. Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA) replied: “While we are talking about decorum – remember that Moscow Marjorie wore a hat and campaign t-shirt on the floor during State of the Union? That is against the rules – make sure you ban MAGA paraphernalia while you’re at it . . . Thank you.”

In 2021, Cammack voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, and on the House floor said the January 6 attacks “furthermore resolved” her objection to the certification process.

Democratic political pundit Fred Wellman also replied. With a montage of photos of January 6 rioters waving Trump and Confederate flags in the Capitol and wrote: “Weird. You were cool with these flags in the Capitol.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) replied too: “Do you also want to remove the Marquis de Lafayette portrait from the House Floor?”

Note: The French aristocrat played a large role in the “Revolutionary War while helping secure French aid for the struggling American forces became the first and only private noncitizen ever to address Congress” in 1824. One month later, the portrait of him was sent to the House, where it has hung in the chamber continuously ever since.