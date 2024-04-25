Democrat Warns Children at Risk in Christian Nationalist Takeover — State House Video

Oklahoma State Representative Mickey Dollens (D) argued this week against legislation that would permit Oklahoma public school districts to employ or accept volunteer chaplains.

Dollens says the bill would “further erode the barrier between church state” and is just one in many legislative efforts rooted in Christian nationalism and designed to increase religious influence in government. [Note: The School Chaplain bill (SB 36) passed 54-37.]

With a SOS symbol, Dollens — a former public school teacher who was one of 208 teachers laid off in 2016 due to budget cuts set forth by Oklahoma legislature — shared his debate in the chamber (below) in an attempt to raise awareness of what’s happening in Oklahoma, which is the first state in the nation to establish a taxpayer-funded religious charter school.

🆘 I hope that by posting this debate and information, more people across the U.S. will start paying attention to what’s happening in the Oklahoma State Legislature.



Today, Oklahoma passed a School Chaplain bill, allowing public schools to hire chaplains, further eroding the… pic.twitter.com/lPxDstYRwC — Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) April 25, 2024

The legislature has also proposed mandating that the Ten Commandments be displayed in every public school classroom, as well as banning the teaching of evolution in public schools and “using Bible verses to justify spanking children with disabilities in school.”

Dollens also noted that when Governor of Oklahoma Kevin Stitts (R) was reelected in 2022, the next day he publicly “claimed the state of Oklahoma for Christ.”

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who was reelected yesterday, recently dedicated "every square inch" of the state to Jesus: "[With] the authority that I have as governor, and the spiritual authority and the physical authority that you give me, I claim Oklahoma for you." pic.twitter.com/JEdTsJuzAe — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) November 9, 2022

As seen above at an outdoor prayer rally, Stitts said: “Father, we just claim Oklahoma for you. Every square inch, we claim it for you in the name of Jesus.” Stitts added: “We just thank you, we claim Oklahoma for you, as the authority that I have as governor, and the spiritual authority and the physical authority that you give me. I claim Oklahoma for you.”

Dollens said while he supports and defends religious freedom, he also “opposes those in positions of power who use their authority to legislate their religion onto society as a whole. We are a constitutional republic which is a form of democracy, NOT a theocracy.”

Dollens backed up his speech with a social media post quoting Rocky Malloy, CEO of the National School Chaplain Association and an advocate for the school chaplain bill, that exposes the ulterior motive of the plan as an evangelical infiltration.

Dollens wrote: “One advocate of the school chaplain bill stated, ‘The strategy is simple: leverage one of the largest networks on earth, the existing school system, and utilize government funding to teach Jesus in the classroom. The goal is pre-conversion discipleship.’ – Rocky Malloy.”