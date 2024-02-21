U.S. Congressman Says Trump Is “Russian Asset” — Cites “Pervasive Disease”

U.S. Congressman Dan Goldman (D-NY) says that new charges against Alexander Smirnov, whose alleged lies to the FBI underpinned both the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee investigations of President Joe Biden, reveal that “Republicans are willing to be used as assets of Russian intelligence just like Donald Trump was in 2016 and throughout his presidency.”

Goldman refers specifically to the famous Trump-Putin meeting in Helsinki in 2018, when the two leaders met behind closed doors for hours and Trump “chose Putin’s word over his own intelligence community” about Russia’s purported meddling in the 2016 election — to help Trump.

“President Putin says it’s not Russia,” Trump said of the covert operations. “I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Goldman: Comer and Jordan said this was the best evidence they have… it’s evidence that the Republicans are willing to be used as assets of Russian intelligence pic.twitter.com/A6o7F4tG1b — Acyn (@Acyn) February 21, 2024

Goldman, along with House Democrats like Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA), have repeatedly characterized the Biden investigations run by Oversight Chair James Comer and Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan as politically motivated, irresponsible goose chases.

Now Smirnov’s indictment by Hunter Biden Special Counsel David Weiss — which says Smirnov “admitted to working with Russian intelligence officials involved in passing on a story about Hunter Biden” and had “extensive contacts” with Russian agents — indicates that Comer and Jordan are targeting a U.S. President using information planted by Putin’s Russian intelligence operatives. (Critics note it may be a short trip from “useful idiot” to treasonous conduct.)

The Smirnov prosecution’s court filing claims the former FBI informant “is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November.”

James Comer must resign from Congress. For the last two years he has done the work of Russia’s intelligence services to falsely attack President Biden. There must be accountability. https://t.co/4xev6m5ssL — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) February 21, 2024

Goldman characterizes the Russian infiltration a “pervasive disease that has gone through the entire Republican party.” Russia’s clear interest in preventing U.S. lawmakers from providing financial support and weapons to Ukraine is also being supported by MAGA congressmembers — including House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has repeatedly blocked the aid, allegedly following Trump’s directive.

Trump has been characterized as a Russian asset in the past, with investigations into claims that his 2016 campaign worked with Russia eventually resulting in a finding that there was no “collusion.” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who played a key role in investigating the alleged Trump-Russia collusion — and who was later censured for it by vengeful House Republicans — also slammed the GOP over Smirnov’s “ties to Russian intelligence.”

From bad to worse. House Republicans’ key witness further discredited by ties to Russian intelligence.



What could be behind the Kremlin’s continuing affinity for pro-Trump causes?



Could it be Trump’s continuing affinity for the Kremlin dictator? https://t.co/FQ4zDVNE8I — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 21, 2024

Republicans in a more traditional lane found the Smirnov indictment — and its repercussions –jarring, too. Olivia Troye, the former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism advisor to Vice President Mike Pence during the Trump administration, expressed grave concerns about “the extent to which Russian intelligence services have successfully used Republican pundits & elected officials as their assets and stooges.”