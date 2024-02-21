Former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov appeared yesterday in a Las Vegas federal court for a detention hearing related to charges he lied to the FBI about Hunter Biden and President Joe Biden‘s alleged involvement with his son’s businesses. Smirnov faces a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

Smirnov had claimed that Joe Biden accepted bribes to advance his son’s businesses, making allegedly false testimony that was key to the House Oversight Committee’s investigation of the so-called “Biden crime family” led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY).

Special Counsel David Weiss dropped the bombshell alleging the compromised Smirnov lied to the FBI and “admitted to working with Russian intelligence officials involved in passing on a story about Hunter Biden.” The DOJ alleged Smirnov had “extensive” contacts with Russian intelligence agencies.

Democrats who have long characterized Comer’s investigation as a politically motivated stunt slammed the Committee chair, calling for his resignation.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) reacted to the new report by demanding the resignation of Comer. He wrote: “James Comer must resign from Congress. For the last two years he has done the work of Russia’s intelligence services to falsely attack President Biden. There must be accountability.”

[Comer’s detractors portray a Committee chair who, by pursuing the U.S. President on charges allegedly planted by Russian intelligence, is at best a “useful idiot” for Putin and, at worse, treasonous.]

Holding that “Smirnov’s efforts to spread misinformation about a candidate of one of the two major parties in the United States continues,” the prosecution’s court filing claimed Smirnov “is actively peddling new lies that could impact U.S. elections after meeting with Russian intelligence officials in November.”

Hunter Biden’s attorney has filed a new court motion to dismiss the criminal tax related charges he faces, characterizing them as a result of a “selective and vindictive prosecution stemming from political pressure.”

“The special counsel has gone to extreme lengths to bring charges against Mr. Biden that would not have been filed against anyone else,” Hunter Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell said in a statement.