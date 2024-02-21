U.S. Senator Demands GOP “Retrieve Their Balls From Trump’s Desk”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), who declared the Senate-approved bipartisan emergency foreign aid bill including $60 billion for Ukraine was “dead on arrival” in the House, continues to be criticized for taking direction from former President Donald Trump.

[NOTE: The death of Russian political activist Alexei Navalny and Trump’s failure to criticize Putin for it has — on the heels of Trump’s statement “encouraging” Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries in arrears on payments — stirred renewed accusations that the GOP has become the ‘pro-Putin’ party.]

Just had a great meeting with President @realDonaldTrump this Presidents’ Day. Together, we will grow the majority and save America! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YEORlZqAg2 — Mike Johnson (@MikeJohnson) February 20, 2024

Providing further fuel for the push to combat Putin’s unchecked authoritarianism came yesterday as a Russian court rejected the latest appeal by Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges in March 2023.

Gershkovich is being held in a Russian prison without having been convicted of a crime. The WSJ responded to the appeal’s rejection in a statement: “Every day he remains in prison is an unconscionable attack on a free press.” (The WSJ and the U.S. government deny the allegation of espionage.)

Demanding Russia to #FreeEvan and for the House GOP to retrieve their balls from Trump's desk to deliver for the people of Ukraine 🇺🇦https://t.co/LJ6dWHq0V1 — Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) February 20, 2024

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA), who voted for the bipartisan foreign aid bill, also reacted to the rejection of Gershkovich’s latest appeal.

Fetterman wrote: “Demanding Russia to #FreeEvan and for the House GOP to retrieve their balls from Trump’s desk to deliver for the people of Ukraine.”

Ukraine aid has further divided an already fractious GOP conference, with the powerful MAGA contingent — headed by Trump and enabled by Johnson — balking on providing ongoing financial assistance. MAGA broadly cites ‘America First’ principles for its resistance, while critics say the GOP is giving Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “gift.”

In June 2023, a unanimous House of Representatives approved a resolution (422-0) calling on Russia to immediately free Gershkovich. Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI), said: “All of this has been emblematic of Putin’s flagrant lawlessness, and it is something that can bring us together in a bipartisan way.” She added: “[The resolution] shows that their government is behind them, but it also sends a pretty stark message to Mr. Putin, that we’re not going to let you get away with this.”