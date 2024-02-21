Trump, Mike Johnson Photo “Bothers” Political Pundit, “Here’s My Analysis”

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) visited GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump this weekend at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump (his sons and Trump Organization) to pay $355 million in damages after his civil fraud claim.

The Biden-Harris HQ account captioned it: “The Speaker of the House meets with Mike Johnson.”

The Speaker of the House meets with Mike Johnson https://t.co/hADNBRkjAL — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) February 20, 2024

[That’s a dig at the Speaker who announced the Biden and Senate approved bipartisan emergency foreign aid bill, which included $60 billion for Ukraine, “dead on arrival” in the House allegedly on orders from Trump.]

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) also called out Johnson for blocking Ukraine aid, saying: “Mike Johnson ought to search his conscience” and not go down the “path of cowardice and doing what Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin want him to do.”

Former Republican Congresswoman @Liz_Cheney calls out @SpeakerJohnson for blocking Ukraine aid: “Mike Johnson ought to search his conscience” and not go down the “path of cowardice and doing what Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin want him to do.” pic.twitter.com/7NneB9f7hh — State of the Union (@CNNSOTU) February 18, 2024

When lawyer and political commentator Tim Hogan saw the photo, he wrote: “Something about this photo bothered me, beyond the obvious.” He added: “It occupied my mind for a bit” and then provided his analysis in a long thread.

1. Something about this photo bothered me, beyond the obvious. At first it was the Exit sign that looks like it's above a window. And old wood look was not Mar-a-Logo gaudy gilded gauche. Then I thought, why is Johnson there? It occupied my mind for a bit and here's my analysis. pic.twitter.com/5u5hp9B8j8 — Tim Hogan 浩勤 (@TimInHonolulu) February 20, 2024

Hogan questioned “why did Johnson travel down there just for what was likely a brief meeting rather than a call?… And if he needed to meet in person, why the golf course?”

Hogan added: “I remain convinced Donald Trump gets orders from Putin via cutouts in Florida or perhaps while he’s in flight. Putin knows US capabilities but we are not likely the problem.”

Note: In espionage parlance, a cutout is “a mutually trusted intermediary, method or channel of communication that facilitates the exchange of information between agents.”