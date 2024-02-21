News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

FOLLOW @ APPLE | MSN | FLIPBOARD | GOOGLE

Trump, Mike Johnson Photo “Bothers” Political Pundit, “Here’s My Analysis”

by in Daily Edition | February 21, 2024

Rep. Mike Johnson

Rep. Mike Johnson, photo: Mike Johnson, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) visited GOP frontrunner and former President Donald Trump this weekend at his Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, after Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump (his sons and Trump Organization) to pay $355 million in damages after his civil fraud claim.

The Biden-Harris HQ account captioned it: “The Speaker of the House meets with Mike Johnson.”

[That’s a dig at the Speaker who announced the Biden and Senate approved bipartisan emergency foreign aid bill, which included $60 billion for Ukraine, “dead on arrival” in the House allegedly on orders from Trump.]

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) also called out Johnson for blocking Ukraine aid, saying: “Mike Johnson ought to search his conscience” and not go down the “path of cowardice and doing what Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin want him to do.”

When lawyer and political commentator Tim Hogan saw the photo, he wrote: “Something about this photo bothered me, beyond the obvious.” He added: “It occupied my mind for a bit” and then provided his analysis in a long thread.

Hogan questioned “why did Johnson travel down there just for what was likely a brief meeting rather than a call?… And if he needed to meet in person, why the golf course?”

Hogan added: “I remain convinced Donald Trump gets orders from Putin via cutouts in Florida or perhaps while he’s in flight. Putin knows US capabilities but we are not likely the problem.”

Note: In espionage parlance, a cutout is “a mutually trusted intermediary, method or channel of communication that facilitates the exchange of information between agents.”