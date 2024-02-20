Trump Spokesman Says Nikki Haley “Will Drop Down To Kiss” It

Donald Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung made a demeaning prediction after Trump’s GOP rival Nikki Haley asserted that she was staying in the Republican presidential race — despite long odds against her. The former South Carolina Governor isn’t even expected to compete strongly with Trump in her home state primary this Saturday, yet Haley insists that the expected home loss won’t mean the end of her campaign.

A few days before the SC primary and minutes after Nikki Haley announces she will not drop out, Ron Desantis announces he will be holding a press conference in SC today at 5:30. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 20, 2024

Coming late to Trump criticism, arriving at her “aim up” strategy only after all the other GOP candidates had vanished from view, Haley has pumped up her rhetoric against the former president while the other also-rans — Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, et al — quickly endorsed Trump and fell in line.

His campaign crashed and burned, DeSantis notably complained that every “worthless Republican in America” just had to “kiss the ring” of Trump if they wanted to survive — see below. (The Florida Governor was scheduled to hit South Carolina on Trump’s behalf today.)

Cheung, the Trump spokesman with a background as a pro wrestling historian, knows that some fights have predetermined outcomes — and that some fighters have predictable behaviors. Haley, Cheung predicts, will “drop down to kiss” derriere when she eventually “quits.”

Revealing how he arrived at his prediction that Haley will eventually bow for a kiss, Cheung leans on the old saw that past is prologue, saying Haley will kiss it “like she always does.”