Trump Campaign Releases ‘Dream Team’ Photo

Dan Scavino, Jr., senior advisor of the 2024 Donald J. Trump for President campaign, was in New Hampshire for the first GOP primary and documenting every moment with photos and video.

Scavino shared the photo below, taken in Nashua, NH, featuring a smiling Trump surrounded by three GOP presidential candidates who dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed him — U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC), Governor of North Dakota Doug Burgum, and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

More than one MAGA follower replied: “Dream team.” Both Scott and Ramaswamy are considered potential VP picks if Trump secures the nomination.

Scavino captioned the photo below of Scott, Burgum and Ramaswamy: “Backstage selfie.” It was taken before the three joined Trump on stage in Laconia.

Scott said in the rapid-fire interview below that while working with Trump when he was in the White House they were able to reduce Scott’s mother’s taxes by 70 percent.

Scott also claims Trump delivered world peace. Or as the Senator said it: “The dude delivered world peace.”

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott breaks down why endorsing President Trump was a no brainer. pic.twitter.com/qssm9Xe96l — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) January 23, 2024

MAGA adherents in the comments included photos of another Dream Team, the 1992 Olympic Gold Medal-winning USA Basketball squad, in their responses. Others wondered if Ramaswamy was standing on a box (or if this is a computer-manipulated image), since the businessman appears to be Trump's height in the photo despite a difference of at least six inches in real life.