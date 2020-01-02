Trump’s Fingerprints Revealed on Iran Aggression, Top Critic Says

As Donald Trump advocates like Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) work to convince voters that Trump’s presidency (2017-21) coincided with a tranquil period of global peace and order, critics with a knowledge of geopolitics — and their memories intact — are suggesting a counternarrative that subverts the image of Trump as a presider over peace.

Among those debunking the portrayal of Trump’s stewardship as one which enhanced global stability is the popular X account AngryStaffer, countering claims like Scott’s take on Trump — “dude delivered world peace” — with stats like “Trump’s air campaign led to a 330% increase in civilian deaths in Afghanistan” and “there were 2,243 drone strikes in the first two years of Trump.”

Trump’s policy of deterrence by tweet allowed North Korea to fully develop ICBMs.



He pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal. Now, Iran could enrich enough uranium for multiple nukes in as little as 2 weeks.



Trump pulled out of the INF and Open Skies.



— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) January 23, 2024

Critics like AngryStaffer and Foreign Policy draw a direct line from the 2018 U.S. withdrawal from the Iran Nuclear deal to Iran’s increased belligerence in the region through its sponsorship of terrorist groups and its own enlarged destructive capabilities.

The Department of Defense has recently carried out strikes against “the Iranian regime-backed Houthi.” AS contends: “Trump escalated the Saudi-led war in Yemen with the Houthis — which we are seeing the results of now.”

Trump escalated the Saudi-led war in Yemen with the Houthis — which we are seeing the results of now.



Trump assassinated the head of the IRGC (which, to be fair, was a good move)



— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) January 23, 2024

Foreign Policy reported in 2020: “Two years after President Donald Trump announced the U.S withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, Tehran has resumed its enrichment of uranium, restarted research and development on advanced centrifuges, and expanded its stockpile of nuclear fuel, cutting in half the time it would need to produce enough weapons-grade fuel to build a nuclear bomb.”

A report from American Oversight from 2021 described the Trump administration’s volatile interactions with Iran.

On Jan. 2, 2020, the Pentagon announced that it had carried out a military strike in Iraq that killed the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani. The targeting of one of Iran’s most senior officials was seen as a major escalation in the increasingly hostile relationship between the U.S. and Iran, and then-President Donald Trump’s bellicose threats on Twitter — including threats to target sites “important to Iran & the Iranian culture” — suggested that de-escalation was not a White House priority.

AngryStaffer excoriates those who have their “head in the sand” deep enough to ignore the real geopolitical dangers that percolated during the Trump administration, as they do during every presidential administration.