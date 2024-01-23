Liz Cheney Rages Against “Crackpot” Congresswoman, “A Rare Moment of Honesty”

Former Representative Liz Cheney (R-WY) continues to speak out against former President Donald Trump and amplify the findings of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Capitol Attack, which she led and which later caused her (and Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois) to be censured by the Republican National Committee in February 2022.

Republican Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, who has been actively campaigning with the GOP 2024 frontrunner Trump, has been consistently referring to those who were convicted of crimes related to the January 6 Capitol attack and put in prison as “hostages.”

Democrat Representative Dan Goldman of New York has introduced a resolution to censure Stefanik, saying “her support of criminals charged with offenses against the United States government including attempted violence against members of this body is simply unacceptable for a member of Congress.”

Cheney is sharing a link to Stefanik’s website, where she wrote a statement soon after the January 6 attack on the Capitol, “in a rare moment of honesty,” says Cheney.

Stefanik wrote of that day: “This is truly a tragic day for America. I fully condemn the dangerous violence and destruction that occurred today at the United States Capitol. Americans have a Constitutional right to protest and freedom of speech, but violence in any form is absolutely unacceptable and anti-American. The perpetrators of this un-American violence and destruction must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

This is what ⁦⁦@EliseStefanik⁩ said, in a rare moment of honesty, about the January 6 attack on our Capitol. One day she will have to explain how and why she morphed into a total crackpot. History, and our children, deserve to know. https://t.co/rSvPe8PDzC — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) January 23, 2024

Cheney predicts: “One day she will have to explain how and why she morphed into a total crackpot. History, and our children, deserve to know.”