U.S. Congresswoman Says New Hampshire Primary “A Total Complete Lie”

Outraged by New Hampshire GOP primary numbers that showed a notable amount of support for former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene expressed contempt for New Hampshire voters, calling the primary results a “total complete lie” enabled by the “media.”

“These are fake numbers,” Greene asserted, “Nikki Haley does not have this much support.”

With 93% of the votes tabulated, Associated Press reports Donald Trump is the winner in New Hampsire with approximately 166K votes — a 54.6% share of the GOP primary votes. Haley, whose showing Greene impugns as “fake” and a “lie,” received more than 131K votes, giving her a 43.2% share.

Greene: These are fake numbers. Nikki Haley doesn’t have this much support pic.twitter.com/eEbSLrAhRc — Acyn (@Acyn) January 24, 2024

Greene offers no evidence why citizens should believe the primary — run by her own party — was compromised, nor does she say how she arrived at her conclusion that Haley’s total was illegitimately tallied.

One commenter sees Greene’s belligerence and doubt-casting in the face of victory — let alone defeat — as an ominous sign for future elections. “It’s just more evidence come November these people are not going to tolerate a Trump defeat,” writes one commenter. “It’s as simple as that, only this time law enforcement and or the military will be ready.”

Also it’s just more evidence come November these people are not going to tolerate a Trump defeat. It’s as simple as that, only this time law enforcement and or the military will be ready. — Scott 🇺🇦🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@scottinankeny) January 24, 2024

Greene also suggests that political consultants that help keep Haley in the race against Donald Trump “should go to jail” for their opposition to the frontrunner. It’s a threat that, coming from a Trump campaign that has vowed retribution on its enemies if re-elected, isn’t being taken lightly.