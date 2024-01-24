MAGA Accuses Nikki Haley of “Claiming Victory”

After winning the GOP New Hampshire Primary, former president Donald Trump addressed a crowd of MAGA loyalists in Nashua, saying, “If you remember, we won in 2016 and if you really remember, if you want to play it straight, we also won in 2020.”

Donald Trump: “We won in 2016 and if you really remember…we also won in 2020.” pic.twitter.com/7GI71u07Au — Collin Silvers (@collinsilvs) January 24, 2024

After losing the primary, Nikki Haley addressed her supporters and said: “I want to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory tonight, he earned it, and I want to acknowledge that.” She noted that New Hampshire is just one state (“there are dozens of states left to go”) and added, “This race is far from over.” Her full speech is below.

Pro-Trump political commentator Mark R. Levin of the Conservative Review responded on X: “Nikki Haley’s speech was classless and dishonest. She deserved Donald Trump’s rebuke. She keeps claiming victory when she loses. She gave her statement early to spin her media advocates. She stands for nothing but her own self-aggrandizement. There’s no reason for any Republicans to rally around her. And she’s the media, Democrats, and establishment’s favorite Republican for a reason.”

Bro you could have written that statement about Trump.



"She keeps claiming victory when she loses" is a problem for you that is solved by supporting Trump? — Peter Henlein (@SwissWatchGuy) January 24, 2024

More than one political commentator noted the irony of Levin’s comment including Peter Henlein, who responded to Levin: “Bro you could have written that statement about Trump. ‘She keeps claiming victory when she loses’ is a problem for you that is solved by supporting Trump?”