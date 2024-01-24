News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

GOP Governor Rages “I Would Pay” To Debate Trump “If That Coward Would Get on Stage”

by in Daily Edition | January 24, 2024

Gov. Chris Sununu

Gov. Chris Sununu, photo: Office of Governor Christopher T. Sununu, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner had Republican New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who is campaigning for GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, on her show and told Sununu: “I want to see you debate Donald Trump.”

When Sununu replied to Faulkner, “I would pay, I would pay to do that, if that coward would get on the stage with anybody,” Faulkner spoke over Sununu and said, “no name calling.”

An agitated Sununu replied, “Please,” and repeated his assertion, “He’s a coward.” Faulkner tells the Governor, “you got to do better” than name calling. When Sununu says, “You can’t say you’re in a presidential campaign and be too afraid to get on a debate stage,” Faulkner speaks over him and says, “We got to go.”

Note: Haley has participated in every GOP presidential candidate debate while Trump has decided not to participate. Despite electing not to debate, Trump still received a platform and ample media attention during competing events like solo town hall meetings on TV networks including Fox News and CNN.