When former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie announced that he had suspended his 2024 presidential campaign, he said: “I promise you this: I will make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be President of the United States again. That’s more important than my own personal ambition.”

Joe Walsh, host of the podcast ‘White Flag with Joe Walsh,’ wrote to Christie on X: “Good. And if you truly mean this, then if it’s Trump vs Biden in the general, you will support Biden. If you truly mean this. Correct?”

After serving one term in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Illinois’s 8th District (2011-2013), and launching his first radio show on Chicago’s WIND, ‘The Joe Walsh Show,’ Walsh entered the 2020 Republican Party primary race, challenging incumbent President Donald Trump, who Walsh said abused the powers of his office.

[In 2019, Walsh said of then-President Trump: “He betrays this country every single day, and that’s what he did when he told the president of Ukraine to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.” He added: “If you don’t impeach him for that, you’re telling future presidents that’s OK to allow foreign governments to screw around with our elections. We can’t set that precedent.”]

“Never Trumper” Walsh ended his presidential campaign in February 2020 after receiving just 1.1% of the vote in the Iowa Caucus. He also left the Republican Party, became an Independent, and endorsed and voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

There is a chance of Christie endorsing Biden. Christie (and all of the other GOP candidates who participated in the first GOP debate in August) signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee. When the debating candidates were asked if they would support the frontrunner Trump, even if convicted in a court of law, most of them raised their hand to signal yes, they would.

Christie made a hand motion but later explained that he would not support Trump if convicted.

He said: “Someone’s got to stop normalizing this conduct. Whether or not you believe that the criminal charges are right or wrong, the conduct is beneath the office of President of the United States.”