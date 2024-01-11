Charlie Kirk Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Left Wing Weaponized Talking Points”

Turning Point USA co-founder and executive director Charlie Kirk is not impressed with what he characterizes as the Jerry Springer-style GOP strategies of two of the party’s most famous and recognizable figures, the Congresswomen Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Kirk excoriated both lawmakers for their performances when Hunter Biden showed up in DC with his lawyer yesterday, slamming both women for being performative rather than effective — and for using “left wing weaponized talking points” to attack.

“House Republicans are giving them a cable television side show,” Kirk said, alluding to Mace accusing Biden of being an example of white privilege. “White privilege,” Kirk mutters, shaking his head, “that’s what we need to be lectured about.”

Charlie Kirk mocks Greene & Mace’s performances yesterday, calling it a “cable TV Jerry Springer show.” He says Mace’s white privilege argument was “ridiculous” & on Greene saying that Hunter is afraid of conservative women: “What kind of stupid statement is that? No he’s not.” pic.twitter.com/NBa2Mljpe5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 11, 2024

Kirk found the whole act preposterous, accusing Greene also of “using this ridiculous narrative” and ripping into the Georgia Congresswoman for throwing a lame off-brand punch — and on top of that one that didn’t land. “And then MTG comes out,” Kirk sneers, “and says ‘oh you’re really afraid of conservative women.'”

Kirk doesn’t think so. “No, he’s not,” Kirk sneers again, asking “what kind of stupid thing to say is that? Why are we using left wing weaponized talking points?” Instead of impeaching Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas, Kirk wants to know. Greene, at least, can answer that she’s been trying to complete the latter two MAGA assignments.

