Black Democrat Accuses Nancy Mace of “Showboating”

At the House Oversight Committee meeting on Wednesday, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) accused Hunter Biden of being “the epitome of white privilege.” Republican members including Mace and Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) want Biden held in contempt of Congress for not complying with their subpoena. (Biden has agreed to be deposed but requests that he testify in public rather than behind closed doors, which Republicans have refused.)

Committee member Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) took objection to Mace’s accusation about white privilege and said: “I can’t get over the gentlelady from South Carolina talking about white privilege. It was a spit in the face, at least of mine as a Black woman for you to talk about white privilege.”

Mace replied to Crockett’s comments, saying “as the former ranking member of the Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee under Chairman Raskin last session, I take great pride as a white female Republican to address the inadequacies in our country. I come from a district where rich and poor is literally black and white.”

[Note: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) later noted that Mace “oversaw the elimination of the civil rights subcommittee” after the Republicans took majority in the House.]

Mace also noted — larding her race-based bona fides — that she comes from the same district as the legendary Robert Smalls (1839-1915), who was born into slavery, freed himself, convinced President Lincoln to accept African-American soldiers into the Union Army, founded the Republican Party of South Carolina in 1867, and was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 1868.

I’m the great-great-grandson of Robert Smalls.



He would be rolling over in his grave to see what extremists like Nancy Mace have done to his Republican Party.



He stood for selfless service to the Lowcountry.



“NATIONAL NANCY” stands for nothing but herself. https://t.co/4BaNbr6K9N — Michael B. Moore (@michael_b_moore) January 10, 2024

Mace is running for re-election in 2024 and one of her Democratic challengers is Michael B. Moore, the great-great-grandson of Robert Smalls.

Moore reacted to Mace’s references to white privilege and Smalls and wrote that Smalls “would be rolling over in his grave to see what extremists like Nancy Mace have done to his Republican Party. He stood for selfless service to the Lowcountry. ‘NATIONAL NANCY’ stands for nothing but herself.”

Moore, who was the founding president of the International African American Museum in Charleston, South Carolina, added: “Nancy Mace never misses an opportunity to make it about herself. She’s more focused on showboating in front of a live audience than serving the folks of #SC01.”