Congressman Tells Kari Lake “Trump Doesn’t Really Want You There”

MAGA loyalist Kari Lake, who’s running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by incumbent Democrat-turned-Independent Kyrsten Sinema, announced that she’s campaigning for Donald Trump in Iowa on Friday, January 12, three days before the GOP Iowa Caucus, which will be held on Monday, January 15.

Lake promoted the event on X and wrote: “The Hawkeye State is MAGA Country! We’re just one week away from the Iowa caucus I’m excited to announce I’ll be joining Team Trump in Pella, Iowa this Friday.”

Lake’s Democratic opponent in the Senate race, Rep. Ruben Gallego, replied to the announcement: “Kari – Trump is sending you to a remote lowa county at a venue with a max capacity of 150 people. He doesn’t really want you there. Just come back to Arizona. The voters here deserve to hear about your plan to ban abortion without exception, your undermining of our democracy, and threats of violence. Not in Iowa.”

Note on crowd sizes in Iowa: On Wednesday, Apoorva Ramaswamy, the wife of GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, was campaigning on behalf of her husband in Pella, Iowa (population 10,464). As seen in the C-Span video below, it was a small gathering — a dozen or so attendees formed a circle around Mrs. Ramaswamy.

Note on the Arizona Senate race: A recent poll conducted by Public Policy Polling (commissioned by the Replace Sinema PAC) reveals that Gallego and Lake are in a dead heat while Sinema (who has yet to announce if she’s running for re-election) trails far behind: Gallego is at 36%, followed by Lake at 35% and Sinema at 17%.