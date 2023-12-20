Ramaswamy Slams GOP Congressman After Colorado Court Reaction

Judges on the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump “engaged in insurrection” on January 6 and therefore is disqualified from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot.

Fellow GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy responded to the judicial decision by pledging to withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary ballot and demanding that Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie “do the same immediately — or else they are tacitly endorsing this illegal maneuver which will have disastrous consequences for our country.”

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) reacted to Ramaswamy’s pledge to withdraw from the Colorado ballot, writing on X: “Maybe he should just withdraw from all the other states too.”

Ramaswamy responded to Crenshaw: “Maybe Congressmen shouldn’t be allowed to trade individual stocks” with a stack of money emoji.

In 2021, it was revealed that Crenshaw, while on the House committees for Budget and Homeland Security, purchased stock in Boeing and “failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars in stock buys, which is a violation of the STOCK Act.” Crenshaw was one of 35 Congress members “who got returns greater than the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), essentially meaning they beat the market.”

In October, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) called on House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to bring bipartisan legislation to the floor to ban members of Congress from trading individual stocks. She wrote in her letter to Johnson:

“As Members of Congress, we have access to privileged information that moves markets. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, report after report shed light on suspicious trades by elected officials. The mere perception that we would use this privileged information to personally profit — rather than focus solely on serving the American people — is unacceptable. The only way to remove this perception of impropriety is to ban Members of Congress from trading individual stocks while in office.”