Ex-FBI Agent Says Judge Aileen Cannon Caught In “Paranoid State”

Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon yesterday “indefinitely postponed” former President Donald Trump‘s trial date in Florida, where he faces 40 federal charges related to classified documents seized by the FBI (which had a search warrant authorized by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland) at the presumptive GOP nominee’s Mar-a-Lago estate. The trial had previously been scheduled to begin May 20.

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder responded to the news, saying: “Let’s just deal with a very disturbing reality here: this whole process in the documents case has simply not been on the up and up.”

Former FBI Special Agent turned Yale Law graduate and professor Asha Rangappa responded: “I think that Judge Cannon is intellectually out of her league and is having some weird analysis paralysis because her personal partisanship makes her place Trump’s bizarre arguments (like that nuclear secrets are his personal records) on par with Smith’s *actual* legal arguments.”

Rangappa added: “She’s afraid of making any mistake, lest Smith have a basis to appeal and perhaps get her removed, and so in this lost, ineffective, and paranoid state, the best she can hope for is that Trump gets elected and the case just goes away. So that’s her play.”

Harvard constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe replied to Rangappa’s take: “Analysis paralysis. That’s perfect, Asha Rangappa. Absolutely perfect.”