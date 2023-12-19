Richest U.S. Senator Donates Portion of 4th Quarter Salary To Holocaust Museum

U.S. Senator Rick Scott (R-FL), one of the richest politicians in the Senate with a reported net worth of $300 million, announced today that he and his wife Ann Scott will donate a portion of his fourth quarter Senate salary to The Florida Holocaust Museum which is located in St. Petersburg. As a Senator, Scott receives an annual salary of $174,000 and has donated its full amount each year since taking office in 2019.

The Florida Holocaust Museum is a nonprofit organization that “honors the memory of millions of innocent men, women and children who suffered or died in the Holocaust. The Museum is dedicated to teaching the members of all races and cultures the inherent worth and dignity of human life in order to prevent future genocides.”

According to the press release distributed by Senator Scott’s office: the former venture capitalist has donated his Senate salary quarterly to various nonprofit organizations “and will be making additional donation announcements later this week” about other organizations sharing his fourth quarter pay this year.

Antisemitism is ABSOLUTE hatred, and any college or university, like @Harvard, that fails to condemn it MUST be held accountable and stripped of all federal funding.



That starts with passing the Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act TODAY.https://t.co/cyJj1JRO4D — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 14, 2023

In November, Scott was one of the Senators who introduced the Stop Antisemitism on College Campuses Act, which would “prohibit institutions of higher education that authorize Anti-Semitic events on campus from participating in the student loan and grant programs.”

Note: In 2013, when Governor of Florida, Scott became the first sitting Governor to visit The Florida Holocaust Museum, which was founded in 1992. Scott was Governor from 2011 to 2019.