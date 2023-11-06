Trump Senior Advisor Criticizes GOP Governor, “Not a Good Look for Her”

Republican Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds made her endorsement of GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis official this weekend. News of her decision to support the Florida Governor over frontrunner Donald Trump is being panned by Trump senior advisor Jason Miller and the official 2024 Trump campaign account on X, the Trump War Room.

The Trump War Room replied to the Reynolds endorsement of DeSantis with an article titled: ‘Data Shows Her Support Won’t Move The Needle,’ which also claims Reynolds is “one of the least liked Republican governors in the country right now.”

Kim Reynolds is Endorsing DeSantis. Data Shows Her Support Won’t Move The Needle. https://t.co/NcDplafWHK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2023

Miller is criticizing Reynolds — who is the Chair of the Republican Governors Association — for “spending Election Eve campaign with Rob DeSanctimonious in Iowa while there are two competitive Governor races in Mississippi and Kentucky on the ballot this Tuesday.”

A Kim Reynolds endorsement means NOTHING in Iowa, or anywhere else. This proves it. pic.twitter.com/qlymXbDMkE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2023

[The gubernatorial race in Kentucky between incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear and State Attorney General Daniel Cameron is reportedly a dead heat.]

There are two competitive Governor races in Mississippi and Kentucky on the ballot this Tuesday.



Kim Reynolds is the RGA Chair.



But Kim Reynolds is spending Election Eve campaigning with Rob DeSanctimonious in Iowa.



Don’t quit on them, RGA! — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) November 5, 2023

Miller also reposted Kyle Raccio‘s summary of the Reynolds endorsement which echoes his own criticism: “Jason Miller raises an excellent point about RGA chair Kim Reynolds. We have two close elections coming up on Tuesday for Governor, and as Chair, she’s prioritizing a rally with DeSantis a day before the election? Not really a good look for her.”