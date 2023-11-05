MAGA Slams Iowa Governor For Shipping Equipment to Israel

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds proudly announced that the state of Iowa is “donating 208 pallets of excess PPE to Israel.”

PPE is Personal Protective Equipment — masks, gloves, goggles, medical gowns, hazmat suits — which is used to prevent or minimize exposure to hazard materials and infections. PPE supplies were in great public demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Note: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Reynolds did not implement a requirement to wear masks in public places until after the November 2020 election, when she ordered the mandatory wearing of masks at large gatherings. In late January 2021, Iowa had the nation’s third-highest positivity rate and third-lowest per capita vaccination rate.

With the warehouse photo below, Governor Reynolds added: “We will continue to pray for Israel and their safety.”

Iowa is donating nearly 208 pallets of excess PPE from our state stockpile to a non-profit that will be sent to Israel.



We will continue to pray for Israel and their safety! pic.twitter.com/f8jaeABBwb — Gov. Kim Reynolds (@IAGovernor) October 26, 2023

Not every Iowan nor American is pleased with Reynolds’s decision to unload the PPE inventory. MAGA supporters — who will learn today that Reynolds has endorsed Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over MAGA leader Donald Trump — are irate.

On the social media platform X, “OG MAGA” asked Reynolds a legal question regarding the PPE donation to Israel: “Doesn’t Iowa have a law about donating public property for a non-public (state) purpose? My state does. It isn’t Iowa’s job to donate to anything that doesn’t serve Iowa citizens no matter how good the purpose.”

“Ultra MAGA” criticized the donation: “They aren’t fighting Covid, but Hamas.”

Others (who have not made their political stance obvious) are upset to discover the “excess” of PPE. As one replied: “What do you mean excess???? This should be distributed to Iowa hospitals, public schools, libraries, pantries, community centers, and if there’s still ‘excess’ let us request PPE online to give to Iowa Residents for free!!”

Another predicted that Governor Reynolds will need that excess of supplies in the future: “Send the PPE and wait for the next large Bird Flu outbreak and ask Federal Government for help. Great leadership and planning.”