Casey DeSantis “Scores” First Lady Compliment

While on the campaign trail with her husband, Florida Governor and GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, Casey DeSantis tells a story about a friend telling her that the media is “hitting” her.

Mrs. DeSantis retells the story: “Hitting me? What did I do?” The friend reveals that the media is calling her “Walmart Melania.”

Casey Desantis says she likes being called Wal Mart Melania. pic.twitter.com/fsOsQ7iJW3 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 4, 2023

Instead of being upset by the “hit” (Walmart is known for its inexpensive clothing), DeSantis says, “To which I was like, awesome! Like that’s the greatest thing you could call me. For me to be in the same sentence with Melania is a wonderful thing. She’s gorgeous. That’s great.”

DeSantis pauses, lets the crowd applause. “I love it!” she yells and gestures a checkmark and proclaims, “Score!”

DeSantis has playfully given credit to the corporate media for “getting it right — I do shop at Walmart.”

Above: (l-r): Casey DeSantis, Melania Trump, Februay 2019, photo: Government of Florida, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Unlike Mrs. Trump, Mrs. DeSantis spends a lot of time campaigning with her husband, whom she calls “the love of my life.”

Former fashion model Melania Trump has been criticized for her fashion choices, too. She famously wore a jacket (by design label Zara) that read ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ on her way to visit children at a Texas shelter. (Others criticized her for wearing a pair of stilettos to visit a hurricane relief zone, a footwear choice she subsequently altered.)

Of all things she could wear, this is the jacket #Flotus wears today one of the detention centers.”I really don’t care do u” god help us #ireallydontcaredou pic.twitter.com/qChGweXRwT — Michele Waldman (@MVmiche) June 21, 2018

Note: According to Yahoo! Finance News, Melania Trump is worth approximately $50 million, so she can shop wherever she likes. According to his filed 2022 state financial disclosure, Ron DeSantis has a net worth of more than $1.17 million.