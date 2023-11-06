Ted Cruz Attacks Muslim American Judge For “Communism”

Sen. Ted Cruz characterized the text of some of Judge Mustafa Kasubhai‘s writing as “love letters to Communism” as the Texas lawmaker questioned President Biden‘s decision to nominate Kasubhai to serve as a U.S. District Judge in the United States District Court for the District of Oregon.

The nomination is before the Senate Judiciary Committee, on which Cruz serves in the 118th Congress. Cruz asserts that looking at Kasubhai “you would be forced to conclude that he is a radical leftist, if not an outright Marxist.”

Cruz then deflects, saying “now, those are not my words.” But they do appear to be Cruz’s words, offered as a summation of what Cruz says Kasubhai expressed in his writing when he wrote “the integration of Marxism with economic theories of property, specifically that of Locke and Bentham, would provide a framework for relationships that enhance each unique self.”

Biden’s pick to be the Judge for the District of Oregon, Mustafa Kasubhai, is an outright Marxist.



He has written love letters about communism and wants to redefine property.



Communism is not theoretical—in Cuba, my family suffered under it. pic.twitter.com/TqdF7sblnk — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) November 5, 2023

[NOTE: 17th century British philosopher John Locke agreed with Marx that labor was a key source of wealth creation and determined accordingly “that property was a natural right resulting from work.” Investopedia reports “Locke balanced both capitalist and socialist ideas in his work.”

British philosopher Jeremy Bentham’s view of property “is one which stands from a point of view that property is a product of civil society and not a natural right” according to Law Professor.]

Cruz offers his colleagues a “pro tip” after quoting Kasubhai, saying “if a guy is writing love letters to Marxism, maybe he’s not the best candidate to be a federal judge.”

Cruz’s characterization of Kasubhai is based on the judge having mentioned Marxism, while simultaneously upholding the importance of Locke’s and Bentham’s views on property.