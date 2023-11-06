Marjorie Taylor Greene Denies U.S. Has Funded Israel War, Despite $3.3 Billion

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) today claimed on the social media platform X: “Israel is literally dominating in their war with Hamas after being brutally attacked killing thousands of innocent people, and not one single American dollar has been spent on that war yet. Just think about that.”

Greene may be technically correct in citing the amount of how much freshly appropriated aid has reached Israel since the war effort began. However, the United States has been sending economic and military aid to Israel since the 1950s and the U.S. is by far the biggest supplier of military aid to Israel, contributing approximately $130 billion throughout the nation’s history.

The weapons Israel is using in its current war against Hamas (including the protective Iron Dome air defense system) have been largely funded by America.

Many political pundits including CNN’s Jeffrey Evan Gold have called out Greene for spreading misinformation on Israel’s U.S. backing, noting that the “US gives Israel $3.8B each year.”

[The State Department reports: “The United States annually provides $3.3 billion in FMF (Foreign Military Financing) and $500 million for cooperative programs for missile defense.”]

Greene is allied with conservative Republicans like House Speaker Mike Johnson in efforts to send more aid to Israel in the wake of the Hamas attacks. Johnson’s first bill as Speaker was the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, which proposes $14.3 billion in new Israel aid, seeking to “offset” the cost with cuts to IRS funding.

Notably, the House GOP bill doesn’t consider further Ukraine support. The U.S. has already sent more than $75 billion in assistance (in humanitarian, financial and military support) to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

President Joe Biden, who is requesting $105 billion in additional aid for Israel and Ukraine, said he would veto Johnson’s first House bill because it was limited to Israel — and presumably due to the “offsets” which are carved out of IRS funds delivered in Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act legislation.