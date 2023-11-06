Trump-Impeaching Republican Runs For Senate: “I’m Not Afraid”

Former Congressman Peter Meijer (R-MI) was one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Donald Trump in January 2021. The other nine were: Reps. John Katko (NY), Liz Cheney (WY), Adam Kinzinger (IL), Fred Upton (MI), Jaime Herrera Beutler (WA), Dan Newhouse (WA), Tom Rice (SC), David Valadao (CA) and Anthony Gonzalez (OH).

"It's just staggering how many folks continue to either try to paper over what happened, try to move on, just say… 'It's been a couple of weeks, let's forget about it.' I'm just at a loss for words," GOP Rep. Peter Meijer says on the fallout following the US Capitol attack. pic.twitter.com/iYVjPvXH5D — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) January 28, 2021

Meijer was defeated in the 2022 GOP primary by Trump-endorsed opponent John Gibbs, who later lost the general election to Democrat Hillary Scholten.

Today, Meijer announced that he’s running for U.S. Senate, with veteran Democrat Senator Debbie Stabenow having announced her plan to retire. Note: A Michigan Republican hasn’t held a U.S. Senate seat since Stabenow took office in 2001.

In Meijer’s new Senate campaign video (below) he says: “I’m running for Senate because we need leaders who are willing to stand up for what they believe in, no matter the risk.” He added: “And if you know anything about me, you know that I’m not afraid to risk my job.”

Meijer is entering a crowded race. Other Republicans running for the Senate seat include former congressman Mike Rogers, former Detroit police chief James Craig, State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, lawyer Alexandria Taylor, and business executive Michael Hoover.