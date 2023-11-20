Liz Cheney Drops Truth Bomb on Senator, “Nutball Conspiracy Theorist”

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson released troves of video from the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, some of which captures a man — wearing a MAGA hat and a mask hiding his face — holding a shiny object in his hand. Many on the social media network X are claiming the man is flashing a badge and is a real police officer “fully disguised.”

When U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) shared the video and the assumption that the man is flashing a badge, he wrote: “I can’t wait to ask FBI Director Christopher Wray about this at our next oversight hearing. I predict that, as always, his answers will be 97% information-free.”

Even though X readers have added content to the video asserting that “the person is not flashing a badge. He is not a government employee or source. It is Kevin Lyons, who was recently sentenced to 4 years in jail for his actions on January 6th,” Lee has yet to remove the post.

Above is a photo of Lyons (still in hat and mask) flaunting a framed photograph he stole on January 6 from former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi‘s office.

Former U.S Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY), who supported Trump’s second impeachment for his role in the January 6 attack of the U.S. Capitol and was made vice chair of the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, scolded Lee for his response.

Cheney wrote to Lee: “You’re a lawyer, Mike. You’re capable of understanding the scores of J6 verdicts & rulings in our federal courts.” She added: “You didn’t object to electors on J6 because you knew what Trump was doing was unconstitutional & you know what you’re doing now is wrong.”

Cheney added: “A nutball conspiracy theorist appears to be posting from your account.”

As a consequence of her service as vice chairperson on the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, Cheney was censured by the RNC in February 2022 and lost re-nomination in Wyoming’s Republican primary to Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman in August 2022.

Cheney, also a lawyer, is currently a professor of practice at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.