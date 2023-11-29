Jim Jordan Complaining About Hunter Biden “Is A Little Rich” Says Congressman

The House Oversight Committee — led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY) and supported by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) — last week issued a subpoena to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and have demanded that the younger Biden appear on December 13 for a closed-door deposition. Biden has agreed to appear for the deposition but only if it is an open committee session. Comer and Jordan have objected to making the deposition public.

On the social media platform X, Jordan compared Hunter Biden with Donald Trump, Jr. (who recently testified at his father’s civil fraud trial in New York), and wrote on X: “Donald Trump Jr. sat for two depositions with Congress. Why can’t Hunter Biden?”

[Note: Trump, Jr. testified “at least three times” in House and Senate investigations on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and also reportedly met with the January 6 committee.]

Chairman Jordan, we’d be happy to take your testimony any way you want to give it. https://t.co/rwPRcVmz1r — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) November 28, 2023

Rep. Daniel Goldman (D-NY) is reacting to Jordan’s complaint about Hunter Biden. He tagged Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and replied:

In December 2021, Jordan (a staunch supporter of former president Donald Trump) was subpoenaed by the bipartisan House Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot but refused to appear for his scheduled deposition on May 27 and June 11, 2022.