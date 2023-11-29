“Republicans Fear Sunlight” Says Congressman, Calling Out “Epic Humiliation”

Calling out the GOP House members for a humiliating 2023 performance isn’t a Democrat-only pastime, as Republican Rep. Chip Roy‘s excoriation of his House colleagues on the floor recently emphasized.

Roy (R-TX) dramatically begged any Republican member of Congress to offer “one thing” that had been accomplished by their majority since it assumed power. Roy’s rant, seen below, went viral, with multiple Democrats pledging to use his irate rhetoric as campaign material in the fall.

Roy: One thing. I want my Republican colleagues to give me one thing. One. That I can go campaign on and say we did. Anybody sitting in the complex, if you want to come down to the floor and come explain to me, one meaningful, significant thing the Republican majority has done pic.twitter.com/RGc4FTAelt — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2023

One of the chief criticisms aimed at Republicans from across the aisle, rather than inside the caucus, has been where its focus lies. Two powerful committees — House Oversight and House Judiciary — have been engaged in year-long investigations involving President Biden’s son Hunter, whose dodgy business dealings Republicans have used to repeatedly blast the President with accusations of corruption and criminality despite a lack of corroborating evidence.

In the latest twist, Hunter Biden agreed to be interviewed by Comer’s Oversight Committee on the condition that the interview be accessible to the public and not a closed door session like the Committee conducted with his former business partner Devon Archer. Comer replied that such transparency wasn’t a good idea and has — initially at least — rejected the condition.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the Ranking Member on Comer’s Committee, mocked Comer’s decision in a release that characterized the pursuit of Biden — seen by MAGA Republicans as retaliation for Donald Trump’s criminal charges — as “an epic humiliation for our colleagues” while calling the latest hypocrisy “a frank confession that they are simply not interested in the facts and have no confidence in their own case or the ability of their own Members to pursue it.”

NEW: Ranking Member @RepRaskin issued the following statement after Chairman @RepJamesComer rejected Hunter Biden’s request to testify before the Committee in a public hearing: https://t.co/JKRroENnFe pic.twitter.com/9EvNRjEHwO — Oversight Committee Democrats (@OversightDems) November 28, 2023

“Chairman Comer has now apparently decided,” Raskin writes, “to avoid all Committee hearings where the public can actually see for itself the logical, rhetorical and factual contortions they have tied themselves up in.”

Raskin concludes: “What the Republicans fear most is sunlight and the truth.”