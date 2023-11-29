Congressman Claims “Comer and MAGA GOP Have Zero, Zilch” on Biden

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) asserts that certain congressional members of the GOP are fearful of the kind of transparency they continue to publicly demand.

The California Congressman amplified a report that House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-KY) doesn’t want a potential Hunter Biden testimony to be publicly accessible, preferring the type of closed door questioning the Committee conducted with Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer.

(In what Democrats are calling hypocrisy, Comer himself has repeatedly called for transparency from The White House.)

“You don’t have to be Sherlock Holmes to see through this,” Swalwell writes about Comer’s choice not to admit transparency to the Hunter Biden process. “Comer and MAGA GOP have nothing. Zero. Zilch. That’s the only reason they wouldn’t want Hunter Biden to publicly testify.”

The closed door Devon Archer testimony was witnessed in full by one of the Democratic Committee members, Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY), who subsequently quoted the testimony to debunk how Archer’s answers were being presented by the Committee. (Instead of live public testimony, Comer released a transcript of the Archer testimony.)

House Judiciary Committee member Glenn Ivey (D-MA) had a reaction similar to Swalwell’s, writing that the “House GOP plays fast and loose with accusations, but they sure hit the brakes hard once Hunter Biden agreed to a public hearing.”