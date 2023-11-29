Kari Lake Senior Advisor Warns Steve Bannon About Democratic Election Lawyer

On the ‘War Room’ podcast with Donald Trump‘s former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake senior advisor Caroline Wren warned that Republicans should not be complacent about the 2024 election — even as Trump continues to be the GOP frontrunner and leads in some polls against incumbent Joe Biden.

Wren cautioned her fellow MAGA adherents, saying “we certainly cannot be complacent because we feel and look good.” She warned, without offering evidence of either assertion, that “the country is with us but we work in a rigged system, and they have a ton of time to rig it.”

Wren reminded Bannon and his audience ominously, “We were feeling pretty good at this point in 2019.”

[Note: Stalwart election-denier Kari Lake, who has never conceded her 2022 gubernatorial election loss in Arizona to Democrat Katie Hobbs, is running for U.S. Senate in 2024 against Democrat Rep. Ruben Gallego and possibly against Democrat-turned-Independent Senator Krysten Sinema, the incumbent who has yet to announce if she’s running for re-election.]

Wren told Bannon that Democrats “didn’t steal the election in 2020 in November,” asserting instead that “they stole it between March and August when Mark Elias and Mark Zuckerberg were teamed up to strategically go into the six different states they needed to win and sue the different counties and change the voting laws in the dead of night. And then infuse $500 million dollars in private funding into our public election system to rig our elections.”

Background: Elias is the elections attorney who represented the Biden campaign and the DNC responses to lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign contesting the 2020 presidential election results. Like Lake in 2022, Trump won no significant election results challenges.

Elias’s firm continues to litigate election cases, with “47 voting and election cases” current in 18 states, as he says on X.

My firm is currently litigating 47 voting and election cases in 18 states. Democracy is on the docket! — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 25, 2023

[NOTE: Countering Wren’s claim of Democratic election malfeasance, Mother Jones published a report revealing how GOP-aligned forces pushed voting law changes in key states.]

A Warning to the GOP



Kari Lake Senior Advisor @CarolineWren warns State Bannon that Republicans should not get too complacent about the 2024 election. "The country is with us," Wren says. "But we work in a rigged system, and they [the opposition] have plenty of time to rig it."… pic.twitter.com/RUmlzE3QgI — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) November 28, 2023

Wren worked as an event planner and fundraiser on the 2020 Trump campaign. According to the non-profit newsroom ProPublica, she reportedly told associates she distributed funds to a number of political organizations backing the January 6 rally including Tea Party Express and Turning Point.