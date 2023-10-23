News, Politics, Entertainment, Celebrity, Culture

Liz Cheney “Pisses Off” Former Republican For Dodging Trump Question

by in Daily Edition | October 23, 2023

Liz Cheney

Liz Cheney, photo: US House Office of Photography, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Former Chair of the House Republican Conference Liz Cheney (R-WY) appeared on CNN’s Jake Tapper and declared that Donald Trump “cannot be the next president” because if he is re-elected, according to Cheney, “he will unravel the institutions of our democracy.”

Before being ousted as HRC chair, Cheney supported Trump’s second impeachment for his role in the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) says the Cheney interview “really pisses me off” because when asked if she would vote of Biden if he faces Trump on 2024 Election Day, Cheney “DIDN’T say yes.” (All caps are Walsh’s.)

[Note: Walsh was initially a supporter of Trump, but during his presidency Walsh launched his 2020 presidential campaign in opposition to Trump. He dropped out of the race, subsequently left the Republican Party, and endorsed and voted for Biden.]

Political pundits are chiming in on Cheney’s decision to dodge the question.

The Atlantic writer Tom Nichols suggested: “The one thing I think this might be about is that people like Cheney know that if they say they’re voting for Biden the news story the next day becomes all about that, so there’s no point in saying it.”

Legal analyst Jeffrey Evan Gold (CNN) replied to Walsh: “Because she’s considering running if she thinks that will help defeat Trump.”

When asked by Tapper if she’ll run for president, Cheney revealed what she’s “definitely going to do.” She said she’s going to spend the next year, from now until Election Day, “helping to elect serious people, helping to elect sane people” — and yes, of both parties.