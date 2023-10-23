Kari Lake Accepting Currency Trump Called “A Scam”

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who lost in 2022 to current Governor Katie Hobbs, is running for U.S. Senate and with an endorsement from former president Donald Trump.

Lake is running against U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego (D). The incumbent, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (the Democrat-turned-Independent), has yet to announce if she’s running for re-election.

With the photo below, Lake claims that Sinema and Gallego are “rubberstamps for Senator Chuck Schumer‘s radical agenda.”

When you send me to the United States Senate, there will be NO MORE rubberstamps for @SenSchumer’s radical agenda.



It’s Arizona First from here on out.https://t.co/sOVXTo2g7v pic.twitter.com/i8AJjZA7IH — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 22, 2023

Now about a year away from the November 5, 2024 Arizona senatorial election, Lake has announced that her “incredibly important campaign” is accepting donations via the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

Trump has voiced his disapproval of cryptocurrencies more than once.

In 2019, he wrote on Twitter: “I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity….”

I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air. Unregulated Crypto Assets can facilitate unlawful behavior, including drug trade and other illegal activity…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2019

In 2021, Trump doubled down on his opinion of cryptocurrencies when he told Fox Business: “Bitcoin, it just seems like a scam.” And added: “I don’t like it because it’s another currency competing against the dollar. He said he wanted the dollar to be “the currency of the world.”

You can make a donation to this incredibly important campaign now with cryptocurrency.



We are accepting Bitcoin at https://t.co/2OpN9mTbX6! — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 22, 2023

However, according to a financial disclosure released in July 2023, Trump now holds $250,000 to $500,000 of assets in a cryptocurrency wallet — evidently linked to his marketing of NFTs.

Note: Two of Trump’s opponents in the 2024 presidential primaries, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (Democrat turned Independent) and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Republican) have voiced their support of Bitcoin.

RFK Jr. said if elected president he would “exempt the token from capital gains taxes.” DeSantis, who claimed President Joe Biden is “waging a war on Bitcoin” started to accept campaign donations in cryptocurrency in August.