Gen. Mike Flynn Repeatedly Curses Out Air Force Veteran, “Blocked”

Retired U.S. Army Lieutenant General Mike Flynn, the former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during a Justice Department inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, and received a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, is now defending Mike Roman.

Roman, the Election Day head of operations for the 2020 Trump campaign, is one of the 18 alleged co-conspirators indicted with Trump on RICO charges in Fulton County, Georgia, related to activities attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

[Note: Roman is accused of delivering a list of false electors for Michigan and Wisconsin to Representative Mike Kelly (R-PA) who provided them to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), whose staff tried to get the lists to then Vice President Mike Pence before the count of the electoral votes on January 6, 2021.]

Flynn recently shared a link to a GivesSendGo campaign to raise money for Roman, who Flynn describes as “a father of eight and a devout Roman Catholic” who “had to fly to Atlanta to post bond in order to avoid being imprisoned in one of the most inhumane jails in America.” Flynn says “Mike is innocent.”

U.S. Air Force veteran Ryan Shead, host of The Shead Show, raged against Flynn when he read the post and replied: “You’re a traitor and disgrace to the military. You should be punished for treason!”

Flynn replied: “Traitor, traitor, traitor…ok, then you’re an a$$h0le, a$$h0le, a$$h0le…how’s that? And you’re blocked too.”

Shead didn’t let the animosity between him and Flynn end there — he soon after posed the question on X: “Should retired General Michael Flynn be arrested and charged with crimes against America?”

Another veteran with a podcast, Alex Kirsch, answered Shead’s question with a yes and added: “And lose his pension with benefits.”