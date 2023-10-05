RNC Accused of Aiding “Dark Brandon” With Questionable Biden Video

If beauty is, famously, in the eye of the beholder, so then is the diss. In an attempt to pillory President Joe Biden, RNC Research — a conservative account managed by the Republican National Committee — shared a video of the President leaving a podium with his customary slow shuffling gait, then turning very slowly at the door to answer a question from reporters before exiting.

The question, addressing the chaos in the House of Representatives where Republicans initiated the ouster of their own Speaker Kevin McCarthy, was: “What’s your advice to the next House Speaker?”

Biden’s smile was beaming as he turned to reveal it and give his reply. “That’s above my pay grade,” the President said before he, as the RNC says, “shuffles” away.

"What's your advice to the next House speaker?"



BIDEN: "That's above my pay grade"



*shuffles away* pic.twitter.com/F5TEvMgHmp — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 4, 2023

But where the RNC sees a physically compromised leader, not swift enough in his reply, others not predisposed to dislike the President saw a sharp riposte — and the President enjoying it — even if it was delivered at a snail’s pace.

“It’s literally the perfect response, intern,” says one commenter to the intern they imagine posting the video. “This isn’t the burn you think it is,” says another. “Rare Biden W” and “thank you for sharing this epic Biden moment” are among dozens of similar replies.

Still another commenter notes the “Dark Brandon smile,” while one concludes “RNC Research on their way to make Biden look 10x cooler than he actually is.” There is even speculation that the so-called intern may be working for the other side. “Not sure why you’re suddenly publishing Dark Brandon bangers but I approve,” says a commenter with a Ukraine flag icon.

I’m convinced this account is run by dem strategists lol — The Big Ticket (@gorsk4023) October 4, 2023

RNC Research says it is “exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party.”