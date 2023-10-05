Entertainment, TV, Celebrity, Culture

Beto O’Rourke Says It’s Hard To Distinguish Biden From Trump in Texas

by in Daily Edition | October 5, 2023

Joe Biden, photo: Digital Campaign Manager Doug Jones for Senate, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Democrat Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke lost his bid for Governor of Texas against Republican Governor Greg Abbott in 2022. There is a political wall between the two Texans views on most issues, and of those issues is an actual wall — the controversial, incomplete wall between Mexico and the United States along the U.S. Southern border of Texas.

Until yesterday, President Joe Biden was on O’Rourke’s side of that political wall, separating himself from the policies of former President Donald Trump, who routinely makes chaos at the border and the construction of a border wall key components of his political campaigns.

On Wednesday, however, the Biden administration “waived 26 federal laws in South Texas to allow border wall construction on Wednesday, marking the administration’s first use of a sweeping executive power employed often during the Trump presidency.”

In jumping to the other side of the border wall debate in O’Rourke’s view, Biden now has made it “even harder for voters to distinguish between him & Trump on border/immigration.”

O’Rourke says Biden’s move is impractical — that “walls don’t work” — without fully acknowledging the political pressure Biden is under to take assertive action to quell mass migration at the border, which is probably, along with inflation, the President’s biggest vulnerability in his re-election bid. It’s pressure O’Rourke should be familiar with and sympathetic to — the perception of his own border waffling undermined his gubernatorial chances in 2022.

During O’Rourke’s run, Abbott campaign spokesperson Mark Miner said: “Beto continues to take different positions on issues depending on which part of the state he happens to be in.” O’Rourke served U.S. representative for Texas’s 16th congressional district from 2013 to 2019.