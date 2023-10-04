Rudy Giuliani Mimics Biden Stuttering, Announces Lawsuit

Former attorney for Donald Trump and former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani announced that he’s suing the current President of the United States, Joe Biden, for destroying his reputation and pushing his businesses — his law practice and consulting business — “pretty near bankruptcy.” (Last week, Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, sued Giuliani regarding data found and shared on a laptop.)

In the video below, while wearing a navy suit which appears to have been recently altered — note the white stripe running from the armpit to the hem of the jacket — Giuliani reads from a transcript of a 2020 presidential debate between Biden and Trump. Reading aloud what Biden said about him during the debate, Giuliani repeatedly stutters. (Watch from the 4-minute mark below.)

Live from New Hampshire https://t.co/nJRT4Xe5if — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 4, 2023

Biden addressed Trump during the debate and referred to Giuliani as “your buddy… who’s a Russian pawn who is being fed information that is not true.” Giuliani claims the moment, viewed by tens of millions on TV, damaged him and his business prospects.

Giuliani goes on to claim that Biden is “clearly suffering from the beginnings of dementia, ask any doctor.” [Note: a team of doctors from the Walter Reed National Military Hospital completed a thorough exam of President Biden earlier this year which included “an extremely detailed neurological exam” which did not find any signs of neurological disorder.]

Giuliani says at one point in the video: “When [Biden] says there’s no evidence that means there’s a lot of evidence. Everything you see is evidence. Evidence isn’t proof that you’re guilty. Evidence is a fact suggesting you’re guilty.”