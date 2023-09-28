Rudy Giuliani Slams Hunter Biden’s “14 Pages Of Garbage”

Former New York City mayor and attorney for former President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani, hosts a podcast called America’s Mayor, where he said this week, “I’m getting sued every day.”

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden‘s legally challenged son Hunter Biden sued Giuliani and his former attorney, Robert Costello, for “hacking into, tampering with, manipulating, copying, disseminating, and generally obsessing over” personal data that was “taken or stolen” from a laptop. Biden is accusing both Giuliani and Costello of violating the federal Computer Fraud and Abuse Act.

While filming America’s Mayor, Giuliani flips through a document which he says is the Hunter Biden lawsuit and claims that it “seems to have been written by a novice lawyer, with misspellings and mistakes.” Giuliani adds: “This is hardly a first class document…it’s 14 pages of complete garbage.”

Giuliani laughs as he explains that he’s been accused of hacking a computer. He raises his right hand as if taking an oath, and claims that he doesn’t know how to hack a computer nor does he want to learn.

Giuliani says he was given “a copy of a copy of hard drive from someone who was lawfully entitled to do that.” (The laptop with Hunter Biden’s data on it was allegedly left unclaimed at a computer repair shop in Delaware.)

Giuliani said he saw the shop’s contract which says if the laptop isn’t claimed after a certain amount of time, it becomes the property of the store owner. According to Giuliani, the shop owner gave the hard drive to Giuliani’s lawyer who then gave it to Giuliani. (Note: Hunter Biden is also suing the owner of the computer repair shop.)

“This hard drive that I got was a piece of crap,” Giuliani says on his podcast. He adds: “I never touched, saw, or had anything to do with his computer. I got a copy of a copy of a hard drive.”

The Biden lawsuit claims Giuliani and Costello used Biden’s username to access the data and cites a 2022 podcast appearance where Giuliani held up a laptop and said, “This is the hard drive they’re on.”