John Fetterman’s Wife Makes Bold Fashion Statement in Dress and High Heels

On September 18, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) directed the Senate’s Sergeant at Arms to discard the chamber’s requirement for business attire. When U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) wore casual clothes (a dark short sleeve button-down shirt, shorts and sneakers) to the Senate, his appearance offended some of his colleagues on both sides of the aisle.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) said: “It’s about disrespecting the institution of the Senate created by the Constitution of the United States of America.” While Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said: “We need to have standards when it comes to what we’re wearing on the floor of the Senate.”

While fellow Senators continue to react to Fetterman’s casual work wardrobe, Fetterman’s wife of 15 years, Gisele Barreto Fetterman, got dressed up to go grocery shopping.

As seen below, the Brazilian-born non-profit executive wore a black and white polka dot wrap mini dress with black tights and high heels when she met a friend at her local Aldi supermarket.

The 41-year-old mother of three captioned the photos and video: “When you find someone who loves your thing as much as you do, hold on to them.” She added the hashtags #notanad” and #werejustweird.

Note: Ms. Fetterman is a founder of the non-profit organization Freestore 15104 (a location in Braddock, PA where donated goods are redistributed to neighbors in need), and a co-founder of the non-profits For Good PGH and 412 Food Rescue (412 is the area code for Pittsburgh).