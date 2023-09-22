U.S. Senator Says Biden “Attacks’ Gun Owners, Bypassing Congress on Second Amendment

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) says a new proposed Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms (ATF) rule change is an infringement on Second Amendment rights and part of a Biden administration “campaign to attack law-abiding gun owners.” Marshall characterizes the change as “designed to circumvent the U.S. Congress.”

The Department of Justice proposes amending ATF regulations “to implement the provisions of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (“BSCA”), effective June 25, 2022, that broaden the definition of when a person is considered ‘engaged in the business’ as a dealer in firearms other than a gunsmith or pawnbroker.”

Marshall shared his letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding the rule change be withdrawn.

Marshall specifically objects to what he calls the Biden administration’s plan to “move the U.S. as close to universal background checks as possible without additional legislation.”

Marshall — a member of the legislative branch — naturally wants any significant change to require legislation and cautions “nowhere has Congress expressed any intention to enact” the “far-reaching presumptions” considered in the proposed rule change, which would alter and expand who is considered to be “engaged in the business” of dealing firearms.

Republican Senators John Barrasso, Rick Scott, Steve Daines, Cynthia Lummis, Eric Schmitt, and Cindy Hyde-Smith also signed the letter.

Marshall, in a statement to the National Review, said, “Make no mistake — Congress has not authorized the creation of a universal background check system, but that isn’t stopping anti-Second Amendment ATF bureaucrats from trying to create that power for themselves. Not on my watch.”