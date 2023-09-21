Trump Autographs Woman’s Chest in Crowded Bar — Campaign Shares Video

Post Malone and 21 Savage provide the sonic background with “rockstar” — a five year old cut with more than a billion YouTube views — as fuzzy footage of Donald Trump out among the people plays. The meme — meant to give Trump a man of the people vibe while also being a, well, rock star — is the work of MAGA meme artist Littlemezz.

The creation is going viral throughout the MAGA-verse, being shared by far-right networker and media personality Brenden Dilley before Trump 2024 campaign spokesman Steven Cheung shared it also. The blurry, manipulated, stylized footage features Trump various crowd scenes, including one saloon-like environment — said to be the Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Bettendorf, IA — where Trump appears to sign the chest of a young woman in a white tank top.

Malone has a tattoo of U.S. president John F. Kennedy on his arm, and once said that he would, if invited, consider performing at Donald Trump’s 2016 inauguration. Depends on how much the gig paid, he said, without offering Trump any political support. Malone said he liked Bernie Sanders above Hillary Clinton or Trump in the race.

Hall of Fame campaign picture https://t.co/IM2Mm9Debm — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) September 21, 2023

Malone has expressed some popular MAGA views, saying “our votes don’t count” and calling votes mere “suggestions to the electoral college. They vote for whoever they want.” (That turned out to be part of the GOP election strategy in 2020, getting electors to vote in a way that didn’t reflect the votes of the electorate.)

It’s not the first time 21 Savage‘s words have been used to frame a Donald Trump situation either. The left uses the rapper too, with MSNBC legal correspondent Ari Melber quoting Savage to taunt Trump after his indictments, asking: “How many problems you got? A lot. How many lawyers you got? A lot. How many people done left you out to rot? A lot.”