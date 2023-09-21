Rudy Giuliani Forced By Judge To Appear in Courtroom For “Duration of Trial”

Donald Trump’s former lawyer and former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani will be required to appear in person for the duration of his trial on damages for defaming Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss. Judge Beryl Howell has set the trial to begin on December 11.

Judge Howell previously found Giuliani automatically liable for defaming the two Fulton Country, Georgia election workers after Giuliani resisted turning over discovery in the case. The trial is to determine how much Giuliani must pay Freeman and Moss for defaming them after the 2020 election.

As seen in the docket text below, on December 11 at 9 am, both “parties are directed to appear in Courtroom 26A for jury selection… with plaintiffs and defendant present in person for the duration of the trial.”

The trial is expected to last between three to five days.

Note: Judge Howell serves as a U.S. district judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. She was the supervising judge for the grand jury working for special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections.

In 2019, Judge Howell “ruled in favor of the House Judiciary Committee, which had sought grand jury materials from the Mueller investigation, finding their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump to be a judicial proceeding.”

When Giuliani was booked at the Fulton Country Jail, see above, he said he had “no regrets.”