Speaking of their common “hillbilly” upbringing — with both men having “pillbilly mamas” — self-described “liberal redneck” comedian Trae Crowder issued a blistering takedown video of newly nominated GOP vice presidential pick J.D. Vance, the Senator from Ohio.

The nearly three-minute monologue excoriating Vance (“less integrity than a Boeing 737”) as a subservient tool of the elite establishment swiftly went viral, reaching more than a million views.

Crowder and Vance have a history going back at least to 2016 when Vance’s Hillbilly Elegy book became a bestseller and Crowder also hit mainstream popularity — just as billionaire TV star Donald Trump‘s brand of so-called “populism” changed the American political calculus and won him the presidency.

ON JD VANCE’S WHOLE DEAL pic.twitter.com/FtgpwKrwI6 — Trae Crowder (@traecrowder) July 16, 2024

“Me and J.D. have stuff in common — white trash, pillbilly mamas, higher education, got out…but I don’t hate my people,” Crowder says, implying that Vance — who he accuses of “selling out” his people — does have that enmity toward his own.

“I understand,” Crowder says, “that my people struggle not due to some inborn cultural affliction but due instead to the capricious malice of the same masters [Vance] serves.”

Delivering his biggest blow, Crowder says: “Well you look at this guy and you say what is he good at? Well, J.D.’s great, actually. He’s great at one thing. He’s great at knowing when, where and at what precise angle he should bend over. Nobody tongue-polishes a boot heel like this [expletive]. The only reason any of us know who J.D. is is because he is bought, paid for and wholly owned by Peter Thiel, the billionaire.”

Vance, who once compared Trump to Hitler before he changed his mind, worked for Thiel as a venture capitalist before running for Senate.