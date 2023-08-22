U.S. Congressman Taunts MAGA Believers With Constitution Question

U.S. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) took a swipe at the credulity of Donald Trump‘s most devoted MAGA followers in his latest tweet. Rep. Lieu taunted the MAGA believers in a post commenting on Trump’s own declaration that, according to Constitutional law scholar David Rivkin, the former President is protected by immunity. In Trump’s interpretation, he has “constitutionally-based immunity” and also “absolute immunity.”

“Dear MAGA folks who believe everything Trump says,” writes Lieu, “find the word ‘immunity’ in the Constitution.” (Spoiler alert: it isn’t in there.)

Lieu, who is lawyer, doesn’t comment directly on X user Alex Cole’s framing of Trump’s claim below, which is that by claiming he’s got “immunity,” Trump is admitting he needs it. Immunity is something one seeks in order to avoid conviction for a crime.

Dear MAGA folks who believe everything Trump says: find the word “immunity” in the Constitution. https://t.co/HbWQJarGua — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) August 21, 2023

“So now he’s admitting to committing crimes,” Cole asserts, “because that’s how immunity works.”

Trump was commenting on the segment shown below from Fox, which interviewed Rivkin about the charges the former President faces in Georgia.

Rivkin, who was born in the Soviet Union, is an Ivy League-educated attorney who fought to stop Obamacare and worked to protect Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld from torture charges. He worked in the administrations of both Ronald Reagan and George H. W. Bush.