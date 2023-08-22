Chris Christie Threatens To Hit DeSantis Like Rubio

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie didn’t bother to call Florida Governor Ron DeSantis by name in his latest takedown threat, confident that those who know his history will understand exactly what’s in his subtext.

With a sly reference to the GOP presidential debate in 2016, Christie made it clear that he’s gunning DeSantis at the first Republican debate this week– now that frontrunner (and chief Christie target) Donald Trump is skipping the show for his own less punchy session with Tucker Carlson.

Christie wrote: “A Florida politician showing he can memorize lines from his consultants… what could possibly go wrong?”

That description of a Florida politician may fit DeSantis this week, but Christie made sure in 2016 that everybody knew that description fit Florida Senator Marco Rubio, as Christie landed a roundhouse knockout punch on Rubio that pundits believe ended Rubio’s chances for the Oval Office.

The answer then to Christie’s question, and the unspoken answer now is — according to him — “Chris Christie is what can go wrong.” Here’s just what Christie is talking about, Rubio’s “memorized 25 second speech that his advisors gave him.”