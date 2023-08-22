Sarah Palin Warns GOP About Voting Scheme “Slithering” Into State Elections

Former Governor of Alaska and 2008 Republican U.S. Vice Presidential candidate Sarah Palin turned heads at the recent Idaho State Fair. Still buoyed by her experience at the GOP event, Palin continues to share photos (of her posing with attendees and holding rifles) and highlights from her time on stage.

Wearing a baby blue short romper and kitten heels, Palin warned the Idaho GOP about Ranked Choice Voting, which she says is a “deep-money funded” scheme supported by “leftists” including George Soros. Palin told the audience: “Don’t let it slither into your state.”

Recently used in New York City, Maine, Alaska, and Arlington County, Virginia, Ranked Choice Voting has voters “rank multiple candidates in any given race in their order of preference; if no one candidate wins an outright majority, the worst-performing contender is dropped and votes are recalculated using voters’ second choices, and so on until one candidate wins a majority of support.”

(With the photo montage video below, Palin chose the 2002 Toby Keith country song, ‘Who’s Your Daddy?’)

Spoke to @IdahoGOP warning pitfalls of socialist-engineered “Ranked Choice Voting” @907Honest Don’t let it slither into your state; one man/one vote/winner-take-all/COMPETITIVE races bring the cream to the top… RCV is the left’s newest scheme #RidTheRed @IdahoGOP #GOP pic.twitter.com/8XMimCEIsW — Sarah (@SarahPalinUSA) August 22, 2023

Palin experienced Ranked Choice Voting first hand in 2022. After the death of Alaska’s at-large congressman Don Young, Palin ran in the 2022 special election for the vacated congressional seat with the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Palin lost the special election (to fill the remainder of Young’s term) to Democrat Mary Peltola. Palin also later lost the general election in November to Peltola.